Weather stays warm for now before big changes arrive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With conditions staying warm through the middle of the week, a cold front will bring the Stateline a few changes.
Tuesday morning is off to a chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 30's. Some patchy fog has developed once again but will burn off once the sun rises. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70's for a gorgeous fall day.
We'll see lots of sunshine today with a few passing clouds late morning into the early afternoon. Dry and warm conditions will dominate today before changes arrive as early as tomorrow.
Cloud cover will start to build in overnight with mostly cloudy skies are expected into Wednesday. With a cold front moving close to home, chances for rain return into Wednesday evening and overnight.
Spotty showers may bubble up with another chance expected into Thursday afternoon and evening as well. Some areas may end up dodging the rain entirely as showers will be isolated especially for Wednesday.
This cold front will not only bring us a chance for rain but very chilly temperatures as well. Thursday's highs will reach for the middle 60's and the 50's will settle in Friday through Saturday.
Overnight lows will drop at or below freezing Friday night for widespread frost likely. We may see the same threat return Saturday night as well.