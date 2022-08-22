Weather stays quiet for most of this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, most of this week stays dry, next chance returns Thursday.
Kicking off our Monday morning with areas of patchy fog but quiet conditions otherwise. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 50's, if not the 60's. Any fog will dissipate as the sun takes over.
Sunshine will dominate for today as temperatures climb into the lower 80's for another warm and pleasant day. Most of this week will see this type of weather as a large area of high pressure sticks around.
Our next chance for rain returns come Thursday. Showers may move in as early as Wednesday but most of the activity will reach us into Thursday. Any rain will exit by Thursday night allowing sunshine to return for the end of the week.
Thanks to the rain, temperatures will drop into the upper 70's briefly. By Saturday, the lower to middle 80's will be back with dry conditions.
Another chance for rain returns into Sunday for a chance for isolated showers and storms. Most of the day may stay dry with more widespread rain moving in late Sunday.
Details will become clearer towards the end of the week as we get closer to the weekend.