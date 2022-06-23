Weather stays quiet and sunny until this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rest of the week will feature lots of sunshine with very warm temperatures before chances for showers and storms returns late Friday night.
Quiet pattern:
The rest of the week will stay quiet with lots of sunshine as temperatures will feel very warm. Today's forecast highs are expected to climb into the upper 80's, near 90°. Conditions will stay dry as even dew points will stay within the middle 50's for less humid air.
Friday's temperatures will climb into the lower 90's as the heat will continue. Mostly sunny skies will remain calling for a toasty City Market forecast for Friday afternoon.
Friday night will bring a chance for showers with the best chance to come early into Saturday morning.
Next chance:
A low-pressure system will get closer to home Friday night into Saturday morning bringing us a chance for rain. Spotty showers may move in overnight but more widespread rain is possible mid-morning on Saturday.
There may be a few thunderstorms imbedded within the rain as there is a severe potential just to the west of us. The western half of Stephenson County along with all of Jo Daviess and portions of Carroll and Whiteside County are under a 1 out of 5.
If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. Most storms that move into our area will likely lose their strength as they move east.
Stay tuned to the forecast as this severe outlook may still change. Saturday evening may also see some thunderstorms as early Sunday will stay dry.
Sunday will be cooler with temperatures struggling to climb out of the upper 70's.