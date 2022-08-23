Weather stays pleasant ahead of the next chance for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure continues to dominate bringing sunshine and dry conditions before rain creeps back as early as tomorrow night.
Another calm start to what will be a quiet and sunny day. Some may see patchy fog develop this morning but will clear out as the sun continues to rise. Temperatures will climb out of the 50's back into those lower to middle 80's.
Sunshine will continue to rule as we stay dry. You can copy and paste Monday's forecast for today and even most of Wednesday. Sunny skies are expected into tomorrow as well with the afternoon to be a few degrees warmer.
As the high pressure begins to move out, a cold front will sweep through bringing us that next chance for rain. Showers may bubble up as early as Wednesday night with most of the rain holding off until early Thursday.
You may even hear a rumble of thunder with the activity to linger into the afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will dry out at the front passes leaving us with dry weather into Friday and even Saturday.
Sunshine will be back for the end of the week and into the start of our weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70's for both Thursday and Friday thanks to the passage of the cold front. The 80's will be back by Saturday.
Sunday brings our next chance for rain into the morning as we're in for a gloomy day. The rain may follow us into the start of the next week as well.