Weather roller coaster starts back up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get ready for more big swings in the temperature, this time with a rapid warm-up ahead of the next drop.
Heading into Friday, temperatures jump around 15 degrees. That places us in the low 50s for the second time this week. Mostly cloudy and breezy weather comes with the warm-up. Scattered drizzly rain is likely Friday evening, but we stay warm enough that icy roads aren't an issue.
The drizzle comes ahead of another 20-degree drop in temperature. Like we saw earlier this week, windy and frigid conditions are right back in the area Saturday. Saturday's highs may not reach 30 degrees, just like we saw on Wednesday. This set us up for another day with wind chills in the teens (at the warmest). The weather is at least sunny and dry all day long.
The weather settles down a little beyond Saturday. Sunday and Monday warm to around 40 degrees, with the weather turning cloudy by Monday. Next Tuesday and beyond stay in the low 30s, with lots of sunshine.