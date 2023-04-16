Weather roller coaster ride continues as we tumble back to chilly spring conditions

Weather Alert

...Snow, Wind and Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Tonight into Monday... A strong storm system will bring a variety of active weather to the area today through Monday. Rain showers will transition to snow this afternoon, with snow continuing tonight into the day Monday. Slushy accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, highest west of I-39 and north of I-88, are possible tonight into Monday morning. While impacts will be primarily limited to elevated and grassy surfaces, brief periods of higher snowfall rates may lead to some slushy road accumulations. Prepare for the potential of some travel impacts during this time. West winds will also gust to 40 mph late this afternoon into Monday morning. In addition to the snow and wind, temperatures as low as 30 degrees tonight and especially into the upper 20s under clearing skies Monday night may damage or kill sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.