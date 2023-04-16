Weather roller coaster ride continues as we tumble back to chilly spring conditions

Be prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us over the next day or so as we see a switch from spring like conditions to winter conditions ahead!
Good morning, you might have to make your own sunshine today as clouds and showery conditions rule the forecast today. Temperatures initially start in the low 50s but quickly drop thanks to a cold front passing.
Once the cold front passes temperatures struggle to stay in the low to mid 40s. Drizzly and breezy conditions continue throughout the day making for a soggy day ahead.
Hopefully you didn't put away the winter gear just yet as a rain to snow mix is possible this afternoon into Monday morning due to temperatures dropping.
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline from Sunday evening to Monday morning. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low to mid 30s with gusty winds.
Snow showers continue into the morning hours on Monday and could cause limited visibility and a slushy roads for the morning commute. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, however, will melt quickly due to the warmth we saw throughout the past week.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside and Jo Daviess Counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday due to northwest winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
A jacket and perhaps the winter boots will be needed for Monday as daytime high temperatures struggle to get into the upper 40s with winds gusting up to 40 to 45 mph at times.
A chilly Monday night into Tuesday is ahead as temperatures stay in the upper 20s to low 30s for the overnight hours. Growing season has started due to the warm temperatures we saw this past week so make sure to protect any temperature sensitive vegetation.
Temperatures are expected to reach back into the 50's for Monday afternoon with the 60's back by Tuesday.