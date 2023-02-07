Weather could dampen Snow Sculpting Competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sinnissippi Park is quiet, with 2.5-ton blocks of snow waiting to be sculpted into winter works of art at this week's Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition. But this week's weather could make things tricky for sculptors, with rain in the forecast for Thursday, along with mild temperatures.
"It's pretty hard to sculpt slush," event organizer Kellie Olivencia said. "The sculptors will either not sculpt or because of the weather we will allow them to sculpt later into the night."
Olivencia says they plan on extending sculpting hours from the usual cutoff of 11 p.m., and giving builders the chance to sculpt until 1:30 a.m. the first couple of nights, then allowing them to sculpt all night Friday into Saturday.
The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition was originally slated for Jan. 18-21, but a warmer January did not allow the Rockford Park District to make enough snow. They finally have enough snow, but now the sculptors will have to deal with other weather challenges.
"It's rough," Olivencia said. "It's day-to-day. In January and even late December I was looking at the weather forecasting everyday. Right now it's still looking at it everyday, maybe 3-4 times a day just to see what Thursday is really going to look like. If, maybe, some of this rain will push off."
Looking back on past competitions, the camaraderie around the park is always something special to see.
"The sculptors having fun interacting with each other," Olivencia says. "The public coming through looking for their favorite team."
And while there is green grass peaking through and the trees are bare of any snow, the sculptors will find a way to work their magic, turning these huge blocks of snow into something beautiful.