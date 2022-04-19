We trade sunshine for showers for the middle of our week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a calm and sunny Tuesday, conditions will soon turn gloomy with rain expected for the middle of our week.
Calm Tuesday:
Tuesday has brought us plenty of sunshine as we'll see temperatures slowly fall. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40's as cloud cover will build in.
Some light showers, if not just a drizzle, may spill over the area this evening but most places will remain dry until Wednesday afternoon.
Conditions will turn mostly cloudy tonight as dry weather will stick with us. Winds will shift from west winds to south southeast winds after midnight with gusts up to 15 miles per hour.
Dry conditions will come to an end with showers expected for a majority of our Wednesday.
Soggy Wednesday:
Active weather will return for tomorrow as we say good-bye to sunny skies but just for a short while.
The morning hours will remain dry as another system will inch closer bringing us first scattered showers into the late morning, early afternoon. Rain will become more widespread into the evening with pockets of heavier rain likely.
There is a chance to hear a rumble of thunder or two. The rain will stick with us into the early overnight hours before it begins to slowly exit for Thursday morning.
Along with the rain, breezy conditions will also return. Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour through the afternoon. Rainfall totals will vary with most seeing a quarter to half an inch of rain. Some may see over half an inch.
Gorgeous weather:
With the showers exiting for Thursday, an area of high pressure will bring us gorgeous weather. This is your day to head outdoors. Temperatures will be in the lower 70's with a slight breeze.
Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour. Sunshine will also dominate bringing us pleasant weather.
These conditions won't last long so enjoy while they are here with more rain and thunderstorms expected for Friday.