We trade spring showers for wintry weather this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather pattern slowly changes back to wintry conditions by the end of the work week. We could see some snow accumulation once the next weather system reaches us.
Any showers and isolated storms will be gone by very early Tuesday morning, while the day ahead stays dry and cloudy. Temperatures slowly cool throughout the day. We start near 40 degrees then drop to near freezing by the evening.
Wednesday stays cloudy and dry in the morning, then our next weather system arrives. For now, the majority of snowfall hits Wisconsin, but that could change so stay tuned to the forecast. The storm path may wobble a little in the coming days, which of course affects how much snow could fall.
Under the current situation, we'll mainly see a rain/snow mix, with more emphasis on rain instead of snow. Wednesday evening may see a burst of straight snow showers, followed by rain taking over by Wednesday night. We'll mainly see rain Thursday morning, though some snow may mix in from time to time.
Several inches of snow may hit Wisconsin, while we'll get rain and more minor amounts of snow. Conditions may still be slushy, which could slow drivers down.
We stay near freezing for temperatures starting Friday. More snow may fall between Sunday and Monday, so stay tuned through the week.