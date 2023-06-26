We swap clouds for haze going through Tuesday

Wildfire smoke and haze sweeps in, keeping a fully sunny sky away for another day. We eventually get back into warmer and sunnier weather, but a side of storms may join in.
We take a break from the rain through early Wednesday. In the meantime, the sky clears out overnight, but wildfire smoke sweeps in. It'll be hard to tell that we have a clearer sky as a result. Temperatures warm up Tuesday despite the haze; highs are back in the low 80s.
Air quality may drop to unhealthy levels at times tonight through Tuesday, so keep the windows closed, limit time spent exercising outdoors, and monitor the air quality for improvements.
After a dry and hazy Tuesday, the weather may turn more active starting Wednesday. Midweek has a slight chance for showers and storms, with temperatures staying in the 80s.
Thursday through Saturday may look even more active. A "ring of fire" weather pattern develops, when storms fire up along the border of a heat wave. We won't be under the calmer and hotter weather, so storms may sweep through several times as a result.
There will be a lot of dry time with this pattern but be ready for a round of storms or two each day. Because of the heat and humidity building up, some of these storms may be strong. Stay on your toes.
Temperatures warm to near 90 degrees under the stormy pattern. By the weekend, we may see the storms exit along with the heat. Look for highs to drop back to the low 80s.