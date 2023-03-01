We quickly fall back to winter by Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.74  1 pm 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.74  1 pm 3/01         0.80       5.10  6 am 3/02


&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

We quickly fall back to winter by Friday

After hitting the middle 50s for the 1st day of March, temperatures plummet 20 degrees by Friday while snow showers try and make an appearance. It's a good reminder that March can dance back and forth between winter and spring, especially during the first half of the month.

Tomorrow Whole Day Wind Chill.png

Leading up to Friday's slushy weather, a cold front knocks temperatures back down again for Thursday. We top out in the low 40s, which is a lot closer to average for this time of year. The sky stays cloudy yet dry throughout the day.

headline 2.png

Beginning Friday, snow showers fall across our backyard, though some rain may try and mix in at times. We likely see some slushy accumulations, even though temperatures stay a little above freezing.

Snow Track Scenarios1.png

How much snow depends on the track of the storm. There are still 2 scenarios in play: #1 has the storm's center tracking close to Chicago and dropping heavy snow over us.

Snow Track Scenarios2.png

Scenario #2 which has the center staying closer to southern Illinois as we just get brushed by light snowfall. The track of the storm should become clearer by late tonight or early tomorrow.

Regardless of the storm's path, plan on at least a little wet, heavy snowfall. Strong winds are in play too, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. 

3-4 week temp.png

Once the slushy weather moves out, sunshine and warmer weather return this weekend. We don't hit the 50s for a while, however. In fact, there's a growing trend we drop back into the 30s for a while as we head into mid-March.

