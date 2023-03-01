We quickly fall back to winter by Friday

After hitting the middle 50s for the 1st day of March, temperatures plummet 20 degrees by Friday while snow showers try and make an appearance. It's a good reminder that March can dance back and forth between winter and spring, especially during the first half of the month.
Leading up to Friday's slushy weather, a cold front knocks temperatures back down again for Thursday. We top out in the low 40s, which is a lot closer to average for this time of year. The sky stays cloudy yet dry throughout the day.
Beginning Friday, snow showers fall across our backyard, though some rain may try and mix in at times. We likely see some slushy accumulations, even though temperatures stay a little above freezing.
How much snow depends on the track of the storm. There are still 2 scenarios in play: #1 has the storm's center tracking close to Chicago and dropping heavy snow over us.
Scenario #2 which has the center staying closer to southern Illinois as we just get brushed by light snowfall. The track of the storm should become clearer by late tonight or early tomorrow.
Regardless of the storm's path, plan on at least a little wet, heavy snowfall. Strong winds are in play too, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
Once the slushy weather moves out, sunshine and warmer weather return this weekend. We don't hit the 50s for a while, however. In fact, there's a growing trend we drop back into the 30s for a while as we head into mid-March.