We exchange comfortable weather for hot and humid weather to kick off the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we head into the work week, high pressure continues to control our weather. Heat builds in and humidity returns by midweek.
Staying Comfortable:
Right now, temperatures have warmed into the mid 80's across the area with mostly sunny skies and a light southerly wind. We see one more comfortable night with temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's with clear skies.
The high-pressure system that has been influencing our weather moves to the east slightly bringing us warmer temperatures and a bit gustier for the start of the week.
Tomorrow, we start to see temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than today. This is due to the warmer air being brought up from our southerly winds, which could gust up to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures sit in the low to mid 90's. The good news is that our dew points stay in the low to mid 50's which keeps our heat index values down.
Warming Up:
Tuesday is when we see high temperatures, dew points and heat index values. Temperatures rise into the upper 90's and we have the chance to see dew point values flirt with the 70-degree mark. That would allow heat index values to see triple digits.
A cold front moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing much needed relief. Due to this front passing overnight there is a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures for Wednesday drop into the mid to upper 80's with mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead:
Another high-pressure system moves in for Thursday which helps us stay dry. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 80's for the day.
Friday and Saturday sees 90's return and even some chances for daily hit or miss showers.