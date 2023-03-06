We catch a quick break from wet weather

The weather remains dry for a few days, then we have to keep a close eye on potential snow showers at the end of the week.
Temperatures cool off during this quiet period of weather. Conditions drop into the low 40s for highs Tuesday through Thursday, which is roughly 10 degrees colder than Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday feature a lot of cloudy weather, though some peeks of sunshine are possible.
Thursday provides a hint of weather with a slight chance for snow and rain. Most of the day looks to stay dry, however.
Thursday night into Friday morning brings our best chance for snow and accumulation. As we saw last week, the storm track may change over the next 4 days, so stay tuned. There's also a chance for rain to mix in, which could cut down on snow accumulation.
Either way, temperatures drop to the 30s on Friday, then could stay there over the weekend. The weekend looks to be mostly dry. A slight chance for showers is possible, though, sometime between Sunday and Monday.