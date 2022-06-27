Water Service Repair at 1600 Block of North Alpine Road

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as construction for water service for part of North Alpine Road will begin tomorrow.
Beginning Tuesday June 28th, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 1600 block of North Alpine Rd. North Alpine Rd will be reduced to one lane at Pinecrest Rd to all traffic heading southbound.
The driving public is to use extreme caution when near work zone. Proper traffic controls will be in place, however drivers should expect delays if heading towards the work zone
Work is expected to last up to one to three business (1-3) days. Any questions should be referred to the Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.