WATCH: Rockford officials respond to recent violent crime uptick

2022 Rockford Murders Map
Alex Kirchner and Claudia Olech

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Mayor Tom McNamara held a press conference earlier this afternoon regarding the recent violent crimes in the City of Rockford. Watch a recap of the Facebook live video:

