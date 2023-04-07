 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmth and sunshine hits just in time for the weekend

  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

Temperatures keep warming and the sky stays clear and dry, which is a perfect pairing for the weekend. The warming trend brings us to near summer levels next week.

weekend preview.png

The theme of the weekend is brisk weather during the early morning, then quickly warming temperatures by the afternoon. We'll see a mainly sunny sky both days. Saturday hits the low 60s, then Sunday gets near 70 degrees. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

After a warm and sunny weekend, we get a little preview of May weather. Monday turns cloudy at times, but the weather remains warm and near 70 degrees. Starting Tuesday, we jump into the 70s for several days in a row.

Wednesday through Friday may get right near 80 degrees but fall just short. All of these days stay sunny and dry.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you