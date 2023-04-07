Warmth and sunshine hits just in time for the weekend

Temperatures keep warming and the sky stays clear and dry, which is a perfect pairing for the weekend. The warming trend brings us to near summer levels next week.
The theme of the weekend is brisk weather during the early morning, then quickly warming temperatures by the afternoon. We'll see a mainly sunny sky both days. Saturday hits the low 60s, then Sunday gets near 70 degrees.
After a warm and sunny weekend, we get a little preview of May weather. Monday turns cloudy at times, but the weather remains warm and near 70 degrees. Starting Tuesday, we jump into the 70s for several days in a row.
Wednesday through Friday may get right near 80 degrees but fall just short. All of these days stay sunny and dry.