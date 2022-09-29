 Skip to main content
Warmth and sunshine extend into the start of October

We keep warm fall weather going into the early part of the new month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures creep closer to 70 degrees going into the weekend. This leads to a warm start to October, at least for the first couple of days.

We see signs of the slow warm-up already tonight. Temperatures are still cool and in the 40s, but nowhere close to the near-freezing weather felt Thursday morning. The weather remains clear and dry through the night.

Friday keeps the sunny and warm trend going. Temperatures either hit or just miss the 70-degree point. Sunshine and a light breeze round out conditions. 

Look for similar weather this weekend. Saturday jumps up to the low 70s for most locations, then the upper 60s return Sunday and beyond. We may keep this kind of weather (sunny, upper 60s) throughout much of next week.

A cold front likely arrives by late in the week, dropping temperatures into the upper 50s. Frosty nights are likely to follow.

