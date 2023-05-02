Warming trend starts Wednesday

Temperatures are on the upswing over the rest of the week, providing some long-awaited warmth after a couple cool weeks.
We inch up a little on Wednesday, then bigger gains are seen later in the week. Wednesday warms into the low 60s, with a bright sunny sky and much calmer winds. Look for a very light breeze from the northwest instead of the strong gusts from the last few days.
Conditions remain sunny Thursday yet jump to the low 70s for the first time in 2 weeks. We stay there for Friday and Saturday. Friday has a slight chance of an isolated shower, then Saturday stays sunny and dry.
We see slightly higher chances for rain between Sunday and Monday. Both days would have isolated showers if they're able to materialize. We feel some heat by then. Sunday and Monday hit the upper 70s. Temperatures remain in the 70s throughout next week, giving us an extended stretch of warmth that's been lacking for a while.