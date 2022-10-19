Warming trend starts Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warming trend that we've been talking about all week kicks in soon. Temperatures jump around 10 degrees or more each day through Friday.
There is one more brisk morning ahead. Overnight temperatures fall near or below freezing going into Thursday. The weather remains clear and a little calmer.
By Thursday afternoon, the upper 50s are back. Combined with sunshine and calmer winds, the weather feels a lot warmer than earlier this week.
The trend keeps going from there. The jump between Thursday and Friday is closer to 15 degrees, leaving us in the low 70s. Look for sunshine for another day in a row.
We stay in the middle 70s with sunshine this weekend. At night, lows are in the 50s, meaning we're warmer at night compared to the highs earlier this week. For reference, the weather early this week felt more like November 19th. This weekend feels a lot more like September 19th.
The sunny stretch may not last all weekend. Rain showers could creep in as early as Sunday evening. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible going into early next week.