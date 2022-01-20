Warmer yet snowy weather comes this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get away from this week's subzero wind chill values but may have to deal with a few rounds of snow. The snowy pattern may mean showers about 24 hours apart from each other for a few days.
Warming up:
Subzero wind chills slowly slide out of the forecast as we slide into the weekend. Friday remains chilly, but not as brisk as the last two days. Look for a sunny sky and temperatures returning to the low 20s. A light south breeze keeps wind chills in the single digits, though at least they are on the positive end of the scale.
Temperatures are between the lower and upper 20s this weekend, which may feel a little milder after the cold stretch we're exiting. The warm-up, however, comes with a few chances for snow.
Snowy weekend:
Along with some warmer air, we enter an active weather pattern for a short stretch. Weak storm systems sweep through the Midwest roughly every 24 hours. This could lead to snow falling Saturday morning, Sunday morning, and Monday morning.
Saturday kicks of the snowy stretch with scattered flurries early in the morning. This storm looks to be the weakest of the bunch, so we may not see much for accumulation. The rest of Saturday stays mostly cloudy and dry, with temperatures in the upper 20s.
The next chance arrives late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. This storm is a little stronger, so we may see some light accumulations by sunrise. Watch out for slick roads early in the day. Temperatures cool back to the low 20s with partly cloudy conditions.
Finally, Monday could bring the strongest of the three storm chances. This doesn't mean heavy snow, but we may end up seeing a couple inches, if the storm tracks through in the right way. The path of this storm is still murky, so stay tuned for updates.
The weather dries out and drops again by Tuesday. We may see a couple days in the teens before warmer weather arrives next weekend.