Warmer weather returns brings the chance of showers and storms

Good morning, happy Sunday!! We gradually get warmer into the week ahead, keep an eye on Tuesday as there is a chance for some severe weather again!
Waking up this morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures gradually warm back into the upper 50s to low 60s possible! Perfect weather for spring yard work or clean up after the storms that came through on Friday.
Warm weather continues into Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. With partly sunny skies, clouds return into the afternoon and a slight chance of showers.
This warmth does come with some storm chances, primarily on Tuesday, possibly seeing the return of stronger storms in the Midwest. Once this next round of potential severe weather passes temperatures settle back into the 50s with sunshine.
Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the weekend as details become clearer on our specific threats with Tuesday's system.