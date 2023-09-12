Warmer weather pops up more often later this week

Temperatures hit the 70s Tuesday afternoon, and we see those warmer values a few more times this week after a cooler Wednesday.
Any scattered showers and storms coming through early tonight will be brief. You may get a quick downpour or some blustery winds at times. Late overnight, temperatures fall to the upper 40s thanks to colder air coming in. A partly cloudy and dry sky stays in place.
Wednesday takes a step back temperature-wise. Highs cool to the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
We get back to sunshine and warmer weather starting Thursday. Highs jump back to the middle 70s, then they hit the upper 70s on Friday.
Over the weekend, a chance for rain develops between Saturday and Sunday. Showers are most possible during the Saturday evening hours.
Monitor the forecast for updates as you make your weekend plans. Temperatures fall off again, dropping to the low 70s both days.
We dance back and forth next week, but mainly stay in the 70s so conditions don't feel too warm or too cool. Next week looks to stay dry until possibly late in the week.