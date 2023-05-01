 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather is just around the corner

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures jump above average within a couple of days. This time around, the warmth stays in place rather than going away soon after.

headline 2.png

We have to get through a couple cooler days first. Tuesday warms into the middle 50s for a second day in a row. The winds won't be as strong but remain blustery and gust to 30 mph from the northwest. More sunshine is likely for Tuesday too.

By Wednesday, we're up to 60 degrees as the sunshine stays in place and the winds calm further. Beyond Wednesday, we're back to average warmth for this time of year.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Thursday through Saturday warm to the low 70s, with a bright sunny sky. We may get into the middle 70s or warmer starting Sunday. This depends on the amount of cloud cover ahead.

No rain chances are likely this week but we may see spotty showers by next Monday.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you