Warmer weather is just around the corner

Temperatures jump above average within a couple of days. This time around, the warmth stays in place rather than going away soon after.
We have to get through a couple cooler days first. Tuesday warms into the middle 50s for a second day in a row. The winds won't be as strong but remain blustery and gust to 30 mph from the northwest. More sunshine is likely for Tuesday too.
By Wednesday, we're up to 60 degrees as the sunshine stays in place and the winds calm further. Beyond Wednesday, we're back to average warmth for this time of year.
Thursday through Saturday warm to the low 70s, with a bright sunny sky. We may get into the middle 70s or warmer starting Sunday. This depends on the amount of cloud cover ahead.
No rain chances are likely this week but we may see spotty showers by next Monday.