Warmer temperatures will move in by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a few frosty nights, warmer temperatures will start to move in as we get closer to the weekend.
Heading out the door this morning, the entire area is under a Frost Advisory until 7 a.m. for northern Illinois and 8 a.m. for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures have dropped into the 30's with some spots falling into the lower 30's.
This will likely be the last time we see the 30's overnight for quite some time as temperatures will slightly warm by the weekend.
Starting today, afternoon highs will climb into the middle 60's. Overnight lows are set to fall into the lower 40's with some spots dropping into the upper 30's. However, the threat for frost remains lows.
Heading into Friday, temperatures will get close to the lower 70's with lots of sunshine overhead. By Saturday, forecast highs will reach into the lower 70's for a gorgeous fall day.
A dry pattern will set up for a majority of the forecast with little to no chances for rain. The 6–10-day precipitation outlook does suggest most of the Midwest will see below average amounts of precipitation moving into early October.
As conditions stay dry into next week, temperatures will hover around the 70-degree mark with a few days staying within the upper 60's.