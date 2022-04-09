Warmer Sunday leads to a mild and active weather week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday we are seeing some chilly temperatures to start the day, spring returns by day's end though as does the chance for some showers and storms this evening. This kickstarts our active pattern as wet weather returns for next week.
Chilly start:
Sunday starts with temperatures in the low 30s, with some clouds. Temperatures rise from there into the upper 50s to low 60s for the day! A great day to do some yard work before clouds and showers return for the afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight, is when the Stateline shifts into a more active weather pattern that lasts into the middle of next week. Clouds return by 1:30 to 2:00 pm, they will be patchy at times allowing some sun to filter through.
By the time you are heading to bed some scattered showers and storms pop up. Temperatures remain in the 40s for the overnight hours.
Becoming active again:
Monday has partly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s. As the day goes on the chance for rain increases. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Monday night remains mostly clear with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s.
Tuesday is very similar to Monday; it starts with partly sunny skies and temperatures warm closer to the mid to upper 60s. As the day goes on the chance for rain increases.
Again, a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances continue into the overnight hours with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Change in pattern again:
The warming trend continues into Wednesday where temperatures could reach the low 70s in a few spots. Skies remain mostly cloudy and as the day goes on rain chances increase, showers could feature a few rumbles of thunder too.
Remember to keep an eye to the sky as this is the time of year where we can see violent storms, so review your severe weather safety plan so you are ready for the season.
After a mild Wednesday, temperatures drop back into the 40s and 50s. Conditions remain dry for the end of the week and into the weekend. There could be a few showers over next weekend so make sure to have the umbrella handy again!