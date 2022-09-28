Warmer conditions ahead as we see another cool Wednesday ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One final cooler fall like day is ahead before we see temperatures warming back up for the weekend and the next week.
Wednesday:
Waking up this morning was quite chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's to low 40's for most of the Stateline. Sunshine and cool temperatures are expected to take hold for the day today with temperatures in the upper 50's.
Tonight, will be the last cold night with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Breezes will calm down and skies remain clear, a perfect set up for patchy frost again.
The end of the week:
We gradually warm for the coming days into the upper 60's to low 70's with abundant sunshine. The extended forecast remains dry and sunny for the next few days ahead.
Thursday temperatures start to climb back into the low to mid 60's, Friday and into the weekend we see temperatures remain in the mid 60's to low 70's with wall-to-wall sunshine. Overnight lows will remain warmer than the beginning of the week in the upper 40's to low 50's
Sunny, dry and warm conditions persist through the long term as temperatures return to the upper 60's to low 70's.