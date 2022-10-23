Warm, windy and sunny day ahead before showers return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another warm and sunny day is ahead so get out and enjoy another late warm October day tomorrow! Rain and cooler temperatures by midweek.
After a mild night, temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s for the day with a few clouds in the sky. Another warm day is ahead with temperatures into the upper 70s with a few 80s possible again.
The only difference will be a breezy wind gusting from the south at 35 to 40 mph at times. A few clouds may pop up into the afternoon ahead of our next weather system.
A low-pressure system is what brings us our next round of rain and drops us back into more seasonable temperatures. Rockford stays dry for Monday morning but expect cloudiness to ensue. We will be on the warm side of the low-pressure system for the day so expect temperatures to be warm and windy again for Monday
The cold front that drops our temperatures comes through Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers into the area for the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
Once this system moves east, we settle back into more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's with mostly sunny skies.