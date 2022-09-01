Warm temperatures kick off September

ROCKFORD (WREX) — September is off to a warm start as we'll stay dry with chances for rain returning into the weekend.
This morning is off to a quiet start. Sunshine will be noticed early before cloud cover starts to build in. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80's for a warm start to not only September but also meteorological fall!
We'll transition from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies by the evening and overnight hours. We may even see a stray sprinkle or shower bubble up tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 60's.
Friday will see sunshine again as temperatures may be a few degrees warmer. Some humidity will also build back in as dew points will be within the middle 60's.
There is a slight chance for rain Friday night but a better chance comes into the holiday weekend on Saturday. A cold front will move through the area bringing some scattered showers and storms into Saturday afternoon. The rest of the day will stay dry.
Temperatures will feel slightly cooler as we'll drop into the upper 70's for Sunday with sunshine returning.