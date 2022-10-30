Warm temperatures continue into November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last Sunday in October has been a cloudy but warm one, as a low-pressure system moves into the area. A warm weather week is ahead for the first full week of November.
Temperatures today continued to be just about ten degrees above normal into the mid 60s even with the clouds. These clouds will be with us all night with a slight chance for showers, these showers will be light in nature and hit or miss for the Stateline. Temperatures drop back into the upper 40s for tonight.
Waking up tomorrow morning there may be a few isolated sprinkles but most of us stay dry and cloudy. With the clouds tomorrow expect temperatures to stay similar to today in the low to mid 60s. Clouds begin to exit from west to east around noon time and eventually will be clear by the evening hours.
Heading into November temperatures continue to stay warm, and conditions remain dry and sunny. We could see temperatures flirting with the 70- degree mark for two days ahead. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 60s, dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s for the overnight period.
Rain and cooler temperatures return by the end of the week ahead of a cold front. Stay tuned to the forecast as details will become more clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.