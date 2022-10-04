Warm days are numbered as colder air approaches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 70-degree weather won't be a thing of the past just yet, but we likely won't see the 70s for a while after midweek.
A strong fall cold front sweeps in by Thursday, sending temperatures tumbling. We may eke out two more days in the 70s before that point.
The rest of Tuesday is the same as the last several days: clear, dry, calm, and cool. After a warm start to the evening, look for temperatures to fall from the 70s to the 40s overnight.
Wednesday turns cloudy ahead of the approaching cold air. We stay dry through the day, then a slight chance for sprinkles develops in the evening. Temperatures should still hit the low 70s despite the clouds.
Cloudy and drizzly weather is possible Thursday afternoon as the transition is underway. We may still see the upper 60s, so the warm doesn't go away immediately. By Thursday night, we are down into the 30s, and frost is possible.
Friday is the chilliest day of the fall season so far. We may see a few locations stay in the upper 40s, while the rest get into the low 50s. The weather is sunny, however, so we have that to warm us up.
We trend in the opposite direction this weekend. After a chilly start the weekend in the 50s, Sunday is back into the 60s and we may see the 70s again by early next week.