Warm and windy weather stays in place for the holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A hot holiday is in store for Memorial Day, then strong storms may follow as the weather cools off later in the week.
Hot holiday:
Temperatures warm up a little further on Memorial Day, placing us near or into the 90s for another time this month.
Just like with Sunday, the humidity remains higher, but not to the point where the heat index is a huge factor. Conditions may feel like the low 90s with the humid air.
Blustery south winds keep going, gusting up to 35 mph. We likely won't see calmer winds until Wednesday.
Look for a very warm Monday night with temperatures near 70 degrees.
Strong storms:
A cold front gets rid of the heat as we go deeper into the work week. The front arrives Tuesday evening and could spark some strong to severe storms. The warm and humid air provides the right ingredients for severe weather, and the cold front may be able to tap into these conditions.
Be ready for strong storms by late afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. Storms may last into Tuesday night, then exit by early Wednesday morning.
Cooler stretch:
Starting Wednesday, the weather remains warm and comfortable for the remainder of the week. We might not see hotter conditions until the following week.
Wednesday warms into the middle 70s behind the cold front, with much lower humidity. We'll see a mostly sunny sky too behind the front.
Thursday through Saturday have very similar conditions: sunny, dry, and warm weather with highs in the middle 70s.
We might see showers and storms return on Sunday.