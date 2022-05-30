Warm and windy holiday leads to a stormy midweek.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warm streak of weather continues as the humidity continues to make us feel rather sticky today. We turn cooler by mid-week.
Memorial Day:
Waking up this morning, there were some lingering clouds in the sky, those have since thinned out and will give us a mostly sunny sky for the day today. Temperatures were rather warm this morning in the upper 60's to low 70's. Temperatures will continue to rise as the day goes on, upper 80's are expected however we could see some 90-degree temperature readings.
Along with the summer like warmth we will see some humidity as well. Dew points will feel a little sticky today in the low to mid 60's making for some poofy hairstyles today. There is some relief today with a rather gusty southerly wind gusting to almost 30 mph at times today.
We do cool down a little bit tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 60's to low 70's for our lows tonight. Skies remain mostly clear, but a few clouds could be seen.
Stormy Tuesday:
An approaching cold front will bring back the seasonable temperatures and cooler conditions tomorrow. Tuesday morning remains dry and warm again with temperatures in the upper 80's again. As the cold front moves through the area, scattered showers and storms are expected to return into the afternoon and into the early evening with yet another severe potential.
Most of the area is under a 2 out of 5, with the biggest threats being damaging winds, small hail and a low tornado risk. The best chance for storms to become strong to severe will fall roughly between 4-7 p.m. Showers could linger into the day on Wednesday before we dry off for Wednesday evening into the day for Thursday.
Drying out:
Sunshine and cooler temperatures will take over the end of the week. Temperatures return to seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70's, and lows in the upper 50's to low 60's. We remain dry until the latter half of the weekend.