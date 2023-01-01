Warm and wet weather continues into the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fog continues to rule the forecast for the rest of the day. Warmer and wetter weather is ahead.
Happy first day of 2023!! The first day of the year is off to a quiet and gloomy start, fog has made outside look like something out of a horror movie.
Unfortunately, the fog is here to stay, visibilities may improve slightly this afternoon into early this evening however more widespread fog is expected to develop tonight into tomorrow morning.
Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30's this afternoon and will drop slightly to the upper 20's for tonight. Cloudy skies and foggy conditions continue as our next weather system approaches.
Starting off your week, Monday remains cloudy and relatively dry, temperatures remain in the low to mid 40's. There could be a few isolated sprinkles into the afternoon hours ahead of the main rain event. Widespread rain moves in for Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain could be heavy at times with a rumble or two of thunder throughout the overnight time frame. Rainfall amounts remain in the 0.5" to 1" area with a few higher amounts possible.
Rain wraps up early Tuesday morning leaving Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures could reach record warmth for the day in the upper 50's to low 60's. As Tuesday comes to a close, temperatures tumble back to January standards.
By mid-week temperatures remain in the low to mid 30's with cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night, accumulations remain light in nature, some areas could see a light coating.
As we get to the end of the week, our weather still remains unsettled with temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's with chances for rain or snow. Stay tuned to the forecast for more information.