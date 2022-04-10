Warm and showery week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Happy Sunday! Temperatures have rebounded but a strong wind is in place this afternoon. Showers return this evening which is the onset of the Stateline's active weather pattern for the upcoming work week.
Quite breezy:
Temperatures this afternoon have rebounded into the low 60s. Skies have become partly cloudy; a southeast wind has been quite gusty at times reaching up to almost 30 mph!
Tonight, a cold front passes, allowing for some scattered to isolated showers and even the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Timing for these showers look to be between 8:30 to 9:00 pm tonight. Clouds clear out for the rest of the overnight hours allowing for temperatures to drop back into the upper 30s.
Turning active:
Monday to Wednesday feature warming temperatures, chances for rain showers and even thunderstorms. Not every day next week will be a washout except for Wednesday when chances increase for a more showery day.
Starting with Monday, the day starts with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm into the low 60s. A chance for showers exist into the afternoon but most of the heavier showers and storms stay to our south. Monday night remains mostly clear with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s.
Tuesday is very similar to Monday; it starts with partly sunny skies and temperatures warm closer to the mid to upper 60s. As the day goes on the chance for rain increases. Again, a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances continue into the overnight hours with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Stormy mid-week:
The warming trend continues into Wednesday where temperatures could reach the low 70s in a few spots. A cold front moving eastward will bring with it some breezy conditions and the chance for some thunderstorms into the afternoon.
Remember to keep an eye to the sky as this is the time of year where we can see violent storms, so review your severe weather safety plan so you are ready for the season.
Temperatures tumble:
After a mild Wednesday, temperatures drop back into the 40s and 50s. Conditions remain dry for the end of the week and into the weekend. There could be a few showers over next weekend so make sure to have the umbrella handy again!