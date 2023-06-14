Warm and quiet weather settles in for the rest of the week

Sunshine and warm temperatures back a comeback today as the rest of the week will stay mostly dry until showers return this weekend.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 50's, if not the upper 60's. Quiet conditions will greet you as you head out the door as well.
A few clouds will mix in with sunshine today as the weather remains quiet. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80's as summer-like conditions stay over for the next several days.
You may notice hazy skies today along with the warm weather. Wildfire smoke moves back in overhead. Most of this smoke will likely stay aloft, not bringing many impacts to the ground level.
Heading into Thursday, sunshine will dominate as there is a very low chance for an isolated shower or two. A majority of the area will remain dry, sunny, and warm. Temperatures will also bump up to the middle 80's.
Sunshine remains through Friday and Saturday before another chance for rain moves in. Showers may join us not until late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The rain sticks around into the afternoon before we dry out into Monday morning.
After this weekend's chance for rain, most of next week looks to stay dry. The 6-10 precipitation outlook has northern Illinois staying below average with little to no chances for rain expected into next week.