Warm and humid conditions lead to the chance of some storms later today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hit or miss showers and storms are in the forecast for the next few days. These storms could cause some flooding concerns so keep an eye to the sky!
Stormy Sunday:
Overnight, clouds settled in allowing temperatures to sit in the upper 60's. We start right where those overnight temperatures fell to and warm into the low to mid 80's today. Muggy conditions will be noticeable too throughout the day and into tomorrow.
We start dry but there is a chance for some isolated showers and rumbles of thunder into the late morning hours. After that we remain dry and humid until the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms start to bubble up around 3:00 p.m. or later and continue into the overnight hours.
While the severe threat for theses storms are low, expect these storms to pack a punch! Heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected from these storms!
Muggy Monday:
Heat and humidity continue to build in for the day on Monday, similarly to today Monday will see temperatures in the low to mid 80's with dew points in the low 70's for the day.
The combination of heat, humidity and other environmental factors will cause storms to pop up again in the late morning to early afternoon hours. This round of rain could cause some flooding especially after the ground is already soggy from Sundays rain.
Looking ahead:
Once the weekends rain clears and the cold front moves to the east cooler, drier and more seasonable conditions settle back into the Stateline for the rest of the week ahead.