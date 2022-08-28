Warm and humid conditions lead to chance for severe weather this afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hit or miss showers and storms are in the forecast for the next few days. These storms could cause some flooding concerns so keep an eye to the sky!
Stormy Sunday:
Temperatures have quickly warmed into the 80s thanks to the sunshine after some quick-moving downpours came through early this morning.
This sunshine, however, will also add to a severe weather threat this afternoon. Almost all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has been highlighted in a level two, on a scale of one to five, risk for severe weather.
Thunderstorms that develop this afternoon have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, torrential downpours, and lightning. A brief tornado or two is also possible with individual thunderstorms moving across the area.
These storms will start to bubble up between 2 and 3 p.m., with the severe weather threat lasting into the early evening. After sunset, the severe threat subsides but showers could linger into the overnight hours.
Muggy Monday:
Heat and humidity continue to build in for the day on Monday. Similar to today, Monday will see temperatures in the low to mid 80's with dew points in the low 70's for the day.
The combination of heat, humidity and other environmental factors will cause storms to pop up again in the late morning to early afternoon hours. This round of rain could cause some flooding especially after the ground is already soggy from Sundays rain.
Looking ahead:
Once the weekends rain clears and the cold front moves to the east cooler, drier and more seasonable conditions settle back into the Stateline for the rest of the week ahead.