Warm and comfortable weather moves back in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pleasant weather felt over the weekend returns for a few days this week, once a cold front finishes passing through tonight. We may not see rain return for a long while, pending some chances late this week.
Keep an eye or an ear out for lightning and thunder early this evening. Most spots end up staying dry. An isolated storm or two may develop as the cold front passes through. We likely, though, have a pretty quiet and humid evening ahead. Later tonight, the weather dries out and clears out with temperatures in the 60s.
Warm and comfortable weather is back on Tuesday. Under a bright sunny sky, temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity is back down to comfortable levels again. We get more of this kind of weather for Wednesday and Thursday: sunny, not too hot, and not too humid.
Late this week, keep an eye on a couple developing trends: more heat and humidity, and a slight chance for rain.
Temperatures don't look to jump too much, but we could return to the upper 80s Friday and this weekend. A little extra humidity building in makes the weather a little muggy.
There is a slight chance for rain and storms Friday through Sunday. This doesn't mean we get rain all three days; for now, it looks like a round or two of showers and storms develops sometime between these three days. We are still a few days out, so stay up to speed on the forecast as this trend continues to evolve.