Warm and breezy Sunday leads to a busy start to the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A rather blustery, dry and half mild weekend is coming to an end as a more active pattern settles into the Stateline for the beginning of the work week.
The day ahead and into tomorrow:
Hopefully you got out to enjoy this beautiful day as temperatures will be dropping back to winter within the next few days.
The rest of the day looks to be quite warm and breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s, with a clear and sunny sky. The Stateline is still under a Wind Advisory until 3 pm today due to the fact that the Stateline has been seeing some rather gusty winds!
Tonight looks to remain mild with temperatures in the low 30s with increasing clouds and a chance to see some patchy fog. Winds remain gusty at times however less impactful compared to the past few days.
Turning active:
A slow-moving weather system will bring the chance of a wintry mix to the Stateline for Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the low 40s to upper 30s for the daytime Monday and will drop into the 30s as the day goes on.
Right now, it looks like we are right on that line of rain/freezing rain. Meaning that if the temperatures stay in the upper 30s for Monday afternoon we will be seeing more of a cold rain/drizzle, if the temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s, we could see more of a freezing rain/sleet mix during the evening and overnight hours of Monday.
Temperatures continue to drop into Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s and cooling to the teens by the overnight hours. Any rain/freezing rain will transition to snow by Tuesday afternoon.
Looking ahead:
Temperatures on the other side of this system look to remain cold for the rest of the week. Wednesday remains partly sunny with temperatures in the low 20s dropping into the teens overnight.
There is also a potential to see some snow Thursday into Friday morning however it is still quite a few days out to be certain about this system.
As always, stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week.