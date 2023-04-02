Warm and active weather continues into the week ahead.

Warm weather with rain and potential for severe weather continues into the week ahead, keep an eye on Tuesday as there is a chance for some severe weather again!
The Stateline saw a picture-perfect day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s. Gusty winds will continue throughout the evening and eventually calm down for the rest of the night.
Some gusts could reach up to 30 to 35 mph. Tonight temperatures remain mild in the upper 30s to low 40s with increasing clouds ahead of our next weather system.
Warm spring like weather continues into Monday, however more clouds than sun is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow especially if the sun peaks out from behind the clouds.
Heading into Monday afternoon and evening hours, chances for showers return to the forecast. For the afternoon showers remain widespread and light in nature however a few of the showers could have embedded thunder and small hail.
Our focus then shifts to Tuesday afternoon and evening as there is a potential for another round of severe weather. If ingredients come together, all threats remain on the table. Strong winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes are possible. Keep an eye on the forecast throughout the day tomorrow as more information becomes available for Tuesday.
Once this next round of potential severe weather passes, breezy conditions continue into the end of the week with warmer temperatures and quiet weather settle back in.