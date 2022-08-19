Walnut Acres faces major financial decision on Tuesday

FREEPORT (WREX) — For more than a year, the Stephenson County Board has hotly debated whether to keep the only publicly-owned nursing home in the county, Walnut Acres, or sell it.
Though the home has been listed on multiple occasions, it's never gotten an official offer.
Since then, the county hired a management firm to run Walnut Acres, and they've uncovered major issues.
Nursing Home Chair and Stephenson County Board Member Casey Anthony tells 13 News Walnut Acres wasn't properly billing Medicare until just weeks ago.
"We weren't able to bill Medicare until just recently within the last couple weeks," Anthony said. "That revenue stream that we were expecting to come in to keep us in the positive, is just delayed. Not that the money is not there, it just didn't come in time and soon enough to cover bills that were due last month and then again this month."
Anthony says the future of the nursing center is good with the management company staying on top of what revenues should come in when, but the issue is right now, the nursing home can't pay its own bills at the time being.
To make up the difference, the county will look to approve an interfund loan on Tuesday. That means one branch of the county would borrow from another branch of the county. Anthony says the nursing home should be able to pay back that loan by the end of the year.
However, that loan requires full board approval, and there's potential for board members who want the nursing home to be sold to force the issue and say 'no' to the loan agreement. Anthony says that would lead to staffing and safety concerns at Walnut Acres.
"If they don't get paid, then they potentially stop sending us nurses to cover the building which definitely would be an issue to provide the care and safety for the residents that are out there," Anthony said. "So it's a really big deal that we're able to get that passed."
WREX will be at that meeting on Tuesday and provide up to the minute details as they develop.