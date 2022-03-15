Walnut Acres back up for sale, could see vote to close on Thursday

FREEPORT (WREX) — Stephenson County's only publicly owned nursing home could face a vote to close this week.
The county's finance committee voted 5-2 in favor of closing Walnut Acres on Monday.
The decision now goes to the full board where it would need a two thirds majority to pass. If it does pass through the full board, the state would do a review to approve the closure.
The committee also passed request for proposals to sell the nursing home. This also passed 5-2, but unlike the decision to close the nursing home, it does not require board approval. From here, the committee will wait for any interest on buying the home.
If any letters of interest are sent, the committee will vote whether or not to send it to the full board. If approved, there will be another waiting game to see whether the letter will turn into a true offer which would again need to run through the committee and full board.
If everything runs within schedule, the earliest the board could approve a deal is July. That timetable is important due to another measure which will also be at full board on Thursday.
The nursing home committee approved a resolution on the ballot to get voters to weigh in on the future of Walnut Acres. However that resolution is non-binding meaning board members aren't tied to what the public decides in June's primary.
The board could vote to amend the resolution to be binding on Thursday, which was brought up at Monday's finance committee meeting.