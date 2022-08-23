Walnut Acres approved for loan, but goes up for sale if payment is missed

FREEPORT (WREX) — Stephenson County’s only public nursing home gets the loan it desperately needs, but with a key catch.
The nursing home fell behind on payments after it’s new management company found that Medicare wasn’t being properly billed.
The loan is for $380,000 from the Stephenson County Mill Race Crossing Fund.
The nursing home would pay back four $95,000 increments at the end of the month each month from September through December.
Board members voiced concerns about there being no punishment for not meeting the payments.
Garret Miller put forward an amendment to put the nursing home up for sale if it misses a payment. The board approved the amendment 12-8.
The loan was then approved 14-6.