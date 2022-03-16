Volunteers wanted to plant dozens of trees at Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Spring in the air, you have an opportunity to help the environment here at home.
Winnebago County is looking for volunteers to plant 25 oak trees at Rock Valley College, in an effort to tackle the global issue of climate change at the local level.
The University of Illinois says that carbon neutrality and runoff of nutrients vital to plant life are complex issues that can be addressed through planting more trees.
Officials say reducing carbon dioxide, or CO2, emissions is important to reduce the warming of the planet.
"More trees will move us closer to cleaner water, healthier soils, more animals and birds, greater biological diversity, and cleaner air," says Curt Sinclair, University of Illinois Extension 4-H Natural Resources and Shooting Sports Specialist. "All these are critical to people's health and quality of life."
Sinclair says that Illinois once held 14 million acres of trees. That number dropped to three million before steps were taken to reverse the decline. Now, according to the University of Illinois, the state has five million acres of trees.
4-H youth volunteers in more than 30 Illinois counties, including Winnebago County, are planning to plant 25 trees on public properties, hoping to bring new life to oak-hickory forests currently under threat in Illinois.
"4-H is about giving back to the community," said Becky Gocken, Winnebago County 4-H and Youth Development Program Coordinator. "This is a great opportunity for our youth and adults to come together to help our planet."
Gocken says the planting will take place on Saturday, April 2. The trees will bring back the field of trees at Rock Valley College campus after a tornado hit the campus on August 10, 2020.
If you want to participate in the planting process, contact the Winnebago County 4-H Extension at (815) 986-4357.