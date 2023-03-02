Visitation, funeral services planned for Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.15  3 am 3/02   4.9  4.4  3.9  3.5

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.16  2 am 3/02         0.83       5.20  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. At 9.0 feet,
Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river may crest near 12 feet late tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated. At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened
along Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Visitation, funeral services planned for Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez

  • ,
    ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez
Twitter

ROCKFORD —  Tuffy Quinonez, Alderman of the 11th Ward of Rockford, has died.

On January 27 at 3:16 p.m., the City of Rockford announced the death on Twitter.

The 76-year-old has served as the City's 11th Ward Alderman since 2017.

“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” says Mayor Tom McNamara.

“I’m saddened by his passing.”

Some of Rockford's fellow alderman also spoke on his passing. 

Aprel Prunty is in her 1st term as the alderman for District 6. She said Tuffy Quinonez was a leader and a big part of helping her transition into the role. 

"I'm sure he took all of us newbies under his wing but I know that he did me and he took me around and introduced me to people that who he knew in my ward," said Prunty.

Prunty is a teacher at Roosevelt Community Education Center. She said her students also knew about Alderman Quinonez. 

"It was funny because my students, even they would talk about him and that some of them aren't even elgible to vote," said Prunty. 

Alderman Jonathon Logemann's 2nd Ward shared a border with Quinonez' 11th. Logemann tells us what working together was like as well as some of their typical interactions.

"We shared a boundry, kind of his Eastern Boundry and my Southwestern Boundry so you know, we'd always check in on each other and see how we were doing and I was always remember every council meeting he would always say, "Hey Logemann how's it going," said Logemann "We're always doing good work for the people," and that's who he was."

Alderman Mark Boone shares more about Quinonez and the future of the 11th ward. 

"I think, you know, he was a character. Tuffy was a character and he will be a hard act to follow for whoever fills his shoes representing the 11th Ward," said Boone. 

Winnebago County Chairman, Joseph Chiarelli, visited Alderman Tuffy in the hospital and spoke us their last interaction.

"Friday before he passed away I went to visit him at the hospital and it was a very, very special moment. His eyes were closed, he wasn't responsive but I was holding his hand and talking about old times and laughing," said Chiarelli. 

3rd Ward Alderman, Chad Tuneberg, said Quinonez was proud to be an alderman until the end of his life.

"Tuffy was extremely proud and it showed. I think he had fun almost every second that he was in this position all the way to the end," said Tuneberg.  

A visitation for City of Rockford Government Alderman Tuffy Quinonez is planned from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 1860 South Mulford Road.

Funeral mass is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue in Loves Park.

