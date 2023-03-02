Visitation, funeral services planned for Rockford 11th Ward Alderman Tuffy Quinonez

ROCKFORD — Tuffy Quinonez, Alderman of the 11th Ward of Rockford, has died.
On January 27 at 3:16 p.m., the City of Rockford announced the death on Twitter.
The 76-year-old has served as the City's 11th Ward Alderman since 2017.
“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” says Mayor Tom McNamara.
“I’m saddened by his passing.”
REST IN PEACE: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tuffy Quinonez, 76. Quinonez has served as the City’s 11th Ward Alderman since 2017. pic.twitter.com/unH94I3Ggv— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) February 27, 2023
Some of Rockford's fellow alderman also spoke on his passing.
Aprel Prunty is in her 1st term as the alderman for District 6. She said Tuffy Quinonez was a leader and a big part of helping her transition into the role.
"I'm sure he took all of us newbies under his wing but I know that he did me and he took me around and introduced me to people that who he knew in my ward," said Prunty.
Prunty is a teacher at Roosevelt Community Education Center. She said her students also knew about Alderman Quinonez.
"It was funny because my students, even they would talk about him and that some of them aren't even elgible to vote," said Prunty.
Alderman Jonathon Logemann's 2nd Ward shared a border with Quinonez' 11th. Logemann tells us what working together was like as well as some of their typical interactions.
"We shared a boundry, kind of his Eastern Boundry and my Southwestern Boundry so you know, we'd always check in on each other and see how we were doing and I was always remember every council meeting he would always say, "Hey Logemann how's it going," said Logemann "We're always doing good work for the people," and that's who he was."
Alderman Mark Boone shares more about Quinonez and the future of the 11th ward.
"I think, you know, he was a character. Tuffy was a character and he will be a hard act to follow for whoever fills his shoes representing the 11th Ward," said Boone.
Winnebago County Chairman, Joseph Chiarelli, visited Alderman Tuffy in the hospital and spoke us their last interaction.
"Friday before he passed away I went to visit him at the hospital and it was a very, very special moment. His eyes were closed, he wasn't responsive but I was holding his hand and talking about old times and laughing," said Chiarelli.
3rd Ward Alderman, Chad Tuneberg, said Quinonez was proud to be an alderman until the end of his life.
"Tuffy was extremely proud and it showed. I think he had fun almost every second that he was in this position all the way to the end," said Tuneberg.
A visitation for City of Rockford Government Alderman Tuffy Quinonez is planned from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 1860 South Mulford Road.
Funeral mass is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue in Loves Park.