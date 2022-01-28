Visitation announced for fallen Aquin basketball coach

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Aquin community in Freeport continues to mourn the loss of varsity basketball coach Adam Holder.
Holder was coaching Thursday night's girl's basketball game at Stockton when he suffered a medical emergency and passed away.
The school canceled classes Friday for its middle and high schools following Holder's passing.
On Friday, the school announced a visitation for Holder will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, with a funeral taking place on Tuesday morning.
Here's the full statement from the school on Holder's passing:
"Such a dramatic turn of events has left our community devastated. Adam meant so much to so many. Through more than a decade of coaching here at Aquin, he developed deep and lasting relationships with many of our students, faculty, alumni, and parents. Adam coached High School Baseball, High School Girl's Basketball, Jr. High Basketball, and was a huge proponent in our youth basketball leagues, as well.
Known to always be smiling, Coach Holder's impact went far beyond sports. The lessons he taught improved everyone around him, and these teachings are no more apparent than they are in children, Emma, Jackson, Megan, and Andrew. Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing the Holders will have a strong idea of what Adam meant, as well as what he stood for.
Few people understand just how much work goes into building a community worth being proud of. Adam not only understood the meaning of such work-- he epitomized it. Always willing to help, and always reluctant to ask for anything in return."
The school says they've made counselors and social workers available to students to help the healing process.