Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica set to arrive in Belvidere

BELVIDERE -- On Tuesday, May 10, a 53-foot trailer carrying "The Wall That Heals" exhibit will parade through downtown Belvidere towards the Fairgrounds at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. will be escorted by 100 motorcycles, Jeeps, and first responders.
The trailer's route will be via Logan Avenue to State Street, north to Fairgrounds Road (Route 76) to McKinley Avenue, and finally arriving to the Fairgrounds around 2:45 p.m.
"The Wall That Heals" will be constructed on Wednesday, May 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. with volunteer training at 6 p.m. Afterwards, the exhibit will be open 24 hours a day until Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. It will be located off McKinley Avenue at Gate 6 in the center field of the track.
On Thursday, May 12, there will be a welcome ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to honor six Vietnam soldiers from Boone County. On Saturday, May 14, an honor ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. where 'Quilts of Valor' will be presented to area veterans. The public is invited to attend both ceremonies with free admission and parking.