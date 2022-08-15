'Veterans and First Responders Paddle' event to be held Sunday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&