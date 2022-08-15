'Veterans and First Responders Paddle' event to be held Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fire Department Coffee is hosting an event, "Veterans and First Responders Paddle", on Sunday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pierce Lake in Rock Cut State Park.
This event is for veterans, active military, first responders, and their families, as a "thank you" for their services to communities of Rockford.
Attendees are requested to meet outside the Rocktown Adventures Outdoor Store.
Rocktown Adventure staff will provide introductory instruction before families go on Pierce Lake via kayaks (single or tandem) or pedal boats.
Staff will also be on the water during the event.
Youth ages 10 and over can paddle individually, while those younger than 10 will need to paddle in a tandem kayak with an adult.
Fire Department Coffee is a veteran-owned, firefighter-run coffee company that supports firefighters and first responders who are injured on the job or are facing other serious health challenges.