Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Veterans and First Responders Paddle' event to be held Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fire Department Coffee is hosting an event, "Veterans and First Responders Paddle", on Sunday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pierce Lake in Rock Cut State Park.

This event is for veterans, active military, first responders, and their families, as a "thank you" for their services to communities of Rockford. 

Attendees are requested to meet outside the Rocktown Adventures Outdoor Store. 

Rocktown Adventure staff will provide introductory instruction before families go on Pierce Lake via kayaks (single or tandem) or pedal boats.

Staff will also be on the water during the event.

Youth ages 10 and over can paddle individually, while those younger than 10 will need to paddle in a tandem kayak with an adult.

Fire Department Coffee is a veteran-owned, firefighter-run coffee company that supports firefighters and first responders who are injured on the job or are facing other serious health challenges.

