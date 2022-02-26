Vendors from across the Midwest come to Loves Park antique show

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local organization is hosting their annual antique show this weekend.
The Northern Illinois Antique Dealers Association is holding their 62nd Annual Antiques Show this weekend at the Forest Hills Lodge in Loves Park.
Vendors from across the Midwest are offering a variety of large and small antiques for collectors to buy or just admire.
Chuck Springob, President of the Northern Illinois Antique Dealers Association, says there is a lot to choose from at this year's show.
"I love this show because it has a vast array of items," Springob says. "We have people that have glassware, art pottery, stoneware, and country furniture. There's something for everybody here."
If you missed the show Saturday, the event continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Forest Hills Lodge is located at 1601 West Lane Rd in Loves Park.