Vegas man charged after stabbing on 22nd Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 26-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada resident was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery after allegedly stabbing a woman on 22nd Avenue in Rockford.
26-Year-Old Stillman Cunningham was charged after officers responded to a call in the 900 block of 22nd avenue where a woman was reportedly stabbed.
According to a release from Rockford Police, the woman was taken to a local hospital by car with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that the suspect ran.
Using a K9 track, Rockford police was able to locate Cunningham in the 300 block of Peoples Avenue where he then threw a large knife before being taken into custody.
According to police, Cunningham and the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed knew each other.
The woman remains in critical condition but is stable according to the release.